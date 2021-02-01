'Substantial family home': Six-bedroom bungalow on sale in Tipperary for ONLY €180,000
Any interest?
Killusty South, Fethard, Clonmel
A six-bedroom bungalow is on sale in Tipperary for €180,000.
The "substantial family home" with a detached garage/workshop is on a large site of c.0.24 hectares/0.59 acres.
The property is located in a very scenic area with lovely views of Slievenamon to the rear.
The accommodation comprises a large entrance hall, very spacious sitting room with solid fuel stove, large fully fitted kitchen/dining with central island, utility, playroom/dining room, six bedrooms, two bathrooms and one ensuite.
