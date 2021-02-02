'Outline plan': Traffic calming measures at entrance to south Tipperary village

The Area Engineer met with village representatives last week with an outline plan for proposed works in Burncourt.

Proposals include the following:

Traffic calming measures at entrance to village and exit from Hillview.

Replacement of existing footpaths and laying down of new footpaths.

Parking area to be lined.

Build out area with seating

Landscaped area

Resurfacing and lining of Ssreet.

Work is scheduled to begin in Mid March and you can see the plan on the Burncourt Facebook page.