Tribute to Michael (Haulie) O'Connor 'who took a leisurely stroll across Golden Gate Bridge'

Michael (Haulie) O’Connor, Rest in peace

Haulie as he was affectionately known passed away peacefully at The Bons in Cork recently.

Haulie and Eileen and family lived in Clogheen when he served as a member of the gardaí (sergeant) in Cahir and many other areas in the country.

Following his retirement Haulie and Eileen built a house in Clogheen where they were active members in the community. Haulie had a great love of outdoor pursuits, loved to go to the horse races in his beloved Killarney and Listowel.

Haulie and Eileen were valued members of Cappoquin/Clogheen coursing club and Knockgraffon open coursing club where Haulie was chairman.

Haulie was no stranger to the winners enclosure having won many a stake both coursing and track. Haulie loved to travel with Eileen, where they visited India, Bahrain, Hong-Kong, Australia and Berlin. He took a leisurely stroll across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and not so long ago he and Eileen renewed their marriage vows in the Holy Land.

Haulie was a great people person and loved to meet, chat and reminisce over a pint.

To his heartbroken family, his wife Eileen, son Michael, daughters Rebecca, Eileen, Jacinta and Mary, his sister Joan and brother Noel, grandchildren and all his extended family we extend our deepest sympathies. Following Requiem Mass in Clogheen Church, he was laid to rest in Shanrahan Cemetery. Rest in peace.