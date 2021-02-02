Bon voyage! Tipperary GAA club stalwarts leave for the Cayman Islands

This week both Sologhead GAA Adult and Juvenile Clubs send best wishes to Jerry and Marie Dee and family, Seskin, who left on Wednesday last for the Cayman Islands where Jerry takes up a posting with his banking employers.

As secretary of Sologhead GAA Club along with Jessica Kelly they played a major role in bringing the walkway to fruition in dealing with all aspects in relation to grant aid, engineering and financial matters.

Despite his faraway location I’m quite certain Jerry with the aid of his laptop will be keeping a close watch on all matters of GAA in Sologhead and Tipp when they resume.