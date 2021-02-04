EDITORIAL: Clucking hens and crowing cocks running riot in Tipperary

This week, The Nationalist endeavoured to report on a story about proposals for a significant project for an area in Tipperary.

It began, as all stories do, with some basic legwork and a few phone calls by journalist, Dylan White.

But within a few hours, and after much obfuscation by some people in the area, it was clear that the clucking hens and the crowing cocks didn’t want this story - which has the potential to rejuvenate the area - on the pages of this publication.

We were told the project was at a sensitive stage - which was strange, given that a planning application has been lodged. In reality, they were concerned over how disagreements in the parish about how best to proceed with a certain aspect of the project might be portrayed in the paper.

But what’s most concerning is that people felt like they couldn’t speak publicly - even in support of the project - and the concerted efforts of a small few to keep the story quiet.

One individual was told by the editor of this paper that often times these projects are best served by public scrutiny and coverage in local newspapers.

Nevertheless, it was made difficult to get phone numbers or in contact with key players, others refused to comment and said it had nothing to do with them, which we knew wasn’t true, some residents gave comments on the record and a few days later withdrew them because they were worried about a “backlash”.

The efforts a small few went to to stymie The Nationalist reporting on the matter is staggering and should be a matter of serious concern for residents.

No one wanted to talk about what the project would mean for the area, they were too busy trying to hide the fact that some in the area had concerns over aspects of the plan.

We will continue to endeavour to get people on the record, and provide you with balanced and fair reporting on issues that matter to you.

We won’t allow the clucking hens nor the crowing cocks to run roughshod over transparency, or to hinder news reports because they might not like the picture it paints of how they run their community.

We will continue the fight.