Take a look back! Cashel man pleaded guilty to contempt of court by assaulting judge

Making the front page of The Nationalist on February 3 in 2001 was a story about how south Tipperary’s claim to be a leading centre of the healthcare industry was given a further boost by the news that a top US firm in that field were to create 100 new jobs in Cashel.

Alza Corporation, specialists in the manufacture of drug delivery systems, were expected to announce their intention to base operations in the town’s advance factory.

A Cashel man who pleaded guilty to contempt of court by assaulting a District Court judge was fined £2,000 at Clonmel Circuit Court. Michael Power Jnr. of 48 Spafield Crescent.

Cashel pleaded guilty to contempt of court when he assaulted Judge Joseph Mangan on Main Street. Cashel at 2.20pm on March 15, 2000.

A Fethard primary school was black listed by the INTO as one of 40 seriously substandard schools in the country.

The conditions in Naomh Padraig Boys’ National School, Fethard. were described as “deplorable”. The BSE crisis was among the reasons cited for a number of job loses at a Clonmel meat factory.

A spokesman for management at Fair Oaks Foods said a number of staff involved in boning were in the process of being let go.