Peg Rossiter: Democracy under threat over impact of ‘nasty’ social media

Encouraging and enabling women to take an active part in democratic politics has long been the subject of discussion and analysis.

Apart from the well-rehearsed impediments (babies, family commitments, juggling time, etc.) it seems that the abuse of modern social media can now be a deterrent.

Having listened to a recent radio discussion between women who had served, or were currently serving, as elected representatives, it seemed that nasty, vicious comments, via social media, have now become an almost acceptable part of the political work agenda.

These comments were totally unconnected with politics, as such, but were very personal - their hairstyles, their taste in clothes, their voices, their manner of speech, their weight, their “bulges”. All nasty and demeaning and irrelevant, but very hurtful.

It had to be ignored, the women politicians (all strong women) said. Forget it!

But it did raise the question: How many young women, or how many young people, talented, with a capacity for service, would ask themselves if they wanted this sort of constant “put downs” in their lives. It seems that young men and women are not exactly queueing up to join our political parties, at the present time.

The consequent threat to democracy has been the subject of a recent article contributed by Noel Rock in the Sunday Times. He is a former Fine Gael TD but he still finds himself at the receiving end of unwanted and unwelcome comment.

Ten months after he had been a member of the Dáil he finds his picture on social media with the comment: “Just saw Noel Rock laughing in Starbucks.”

And while he agrees that “being abused for daring to look happy while ordering a €3 coffee is no means the worst thing I’ve experienced,” he makes the argument that social media is one of the now active tools in the “tidal wave of populism” that is “crashing all over us”.

The threat to democracy has now been well identified, and it comes both from the extreme right and from the extreme left. And it is recognised that undermining public confidence in any established creed or institution is making it into a figure of fun, of insult, not really relevant to the lives of ordinary people.

From there on, anything goes, false accusations of misbehaviour, criminality.

And social media, which is one of the great modern means of communication, is ideal for this nefarious use. Any person with a grudge, any nutter can vent their inadequacies on people whom they consider as having power or privilege, hence the personal comments on the hairstyles, the clothes, the “bulges”.

They can be described as the more naive so-called trolls, but though they may not know it, nor understand it, they contribute to the modern climate of attacking the essence of democracy and growth of populism, when they maliciously and inaccurately attack legitimate democratic politics.

On a more personal level, the power of the misuse of social media, especially in the lives of young people, has been clearly seen in the verdicts reached on some young people, victims of suicide.

The correlation between the extent of the bullying of which they had been victims and their deaths, has been clearly established. Social media is a powerful vehicle for bullying.

New technologies bring new words into the language and the word “troll” used to mean just pulling a line through the water in fishing.

Now, however, its origins in Scandinavia folklore have been rediscovered to describe the people who persist in using the medium to preach their own particular mission. The mythical Trolls are supernatural creatures, of evil intent, who live in caves, and which in the Norse language are described as “demons”.

All of this might seem of little relevance until one considers the extraordinary power which social media has.

Look no further than Donald Trump and his capacity for assembling huge numbers of ordinary people, via that media, and which resulted in recent disturbing activities and still present a major threat to democracy in the United States.

Political parties, or whatever persuasion, recognise it as a powerful electioneering tool. It is accepted that in our most recent Irish election, Sinn Féin so skilfully used it in campaigning, that the results surprised even the leaders of that party.

The old mass meetings in the rain in town squares have long gone.

We can now keep track on what the politicians are saying as we sit by our own firesides.

It is precisely for this reason that its misuse in the false denigration of democratic political parties, or the vicious false or demeaning assaults on the characters of our representatives, that is so wrong.

The discouragement of young people, and especially young women, from becoming active in politics, is in the long run, a threat to democracy itself.

However, none of this answers the question: why is the perpetuation of untruths, or the deliberate assassination of personal character, allowed without any legal sanction on social media, while the print media is subject to very strict rules in the laws on slander and libel?