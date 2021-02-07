Billy O'Riordan writing this week says: 'Every day I imagine that I have Covid-19'

Every day I imagine that I have Covid-19, each time I feel a slight tickle in the back of my throat. Every slight change in my temperature is fretted over, thermometers are searched for, with a nervous wait for the “beep” to give me all clear.

Any slight twinge around my chest/lung area is observed with the scrutiny of a man who is intimate with, Doctor Google.

An odd bowel movement sends shivers up my spine, in more ways than one.

Symptom checking is the downside of having a chronic chest condition, i.e. asthma. Not only do asthmatics dread the coming of winter because of the risk of colds turning into, infections, followed by courses of steroids or worst-case scenario – a trip to the A ‘n’ E.

Now thrown into the mix, we have the threat of Covid to contend with. At least I can reassure myself that I, along with all of you out there who suffer from respiratory diseases are “No.7” on the vaccine list.

What that means is anyone’s guess. Do any of us anywhere on the list ever receive a letter or a word of assurance from the powers that be – no chance.

We just sit and wait for our time to come, which is at the whim of the people in charge. Meanwhile, we sit at home with our thermometers - in my case a “Peppa Pig” thermometer/a long story – waiting for the recipients of the magic “No.7” on the vaccine list to be contacted.

I find it uncomfortable walking around town without a spray tan. My nails haven’t been manicured for weeks and my hair is starting to resemble a late blooming shrub.

This latest lockdown caught me a bit off guard in that, I’d made sure that my haircut was in the can before Christmas – I could smell an imminent lockdown on the wind – so I was set up for the Christmas.

Now, we are back to square one around having to wait several weeks for the next haircut or trip to the beauticians. I’ve never had a spray tan, by the way or a manicure, but when a choice is taken away from you; I’m sure many people in the town miss those simple pleasures.

In between the showers I took a short (within 5km) trip to Saint Patrick’s Well just to get some solitude from a hectic town under lockdown.

The day was full of sunshine and I took a few snaps for my collection. I spent a few moments chatting to the great man, asking him if he could see his way to banishing Covid from our shores, just as he did with the snakes. We all know that he missed a few of the slithery reptiles, distracted as he was by the pagan Irish.

Despite the worldly turmoil caused by this deadly virus, the pure well water continues to flow, day after day. I took a few sips – I know all about the signs – of the precious waters and it did more to lift my sprits than all the recent public announcements by the men in suits.

I gave Saint Patrick a hearty wave and I left Clonmel’s oasis of calm, with a spring in my step and my belly.

Sometimes synchronicity happens. A friend and fellow scribbler, John Fitzgerald, felt equally inspired by the demise of the humble briquette to pen a wonderful poem in its honour. I was entertained by the lines:

“Mr. Briquette aka Peat

Had always done his best

Lit the room and had a glow

And warmed up every guest”

While those in charge of us wrestle with the big issues of the day affecting Clonmel and south Tipperary, John Fitz and I lament the loss of the humble briquette.

Great work John, keep it up, and thanks for entertaining us with your wonderful poems during lockdown.

To end: a note of caution for all the males out there. As I alluded to earlier: the barbers are closed for the foreseeable future.

Nothing I can do about that, I thought.

However, I can do something about my eyebrows, the result: I look like a man who cut his own eyebrows with a garden mower.

If punk rock comes back into fashion, I’ll fit right in. In the meantime, let’s hope that Saint Patrick banishes, you know what, from our shores. Until next time.