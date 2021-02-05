PICTURES: Far from home! One of the world's most beautiful ducks arrives in Cahir

The arrival of a mandarin duck in the Doctors River beside the castle during last week has created a great buzz around town with many people out walking delighted to be able to see the bird and its lovely colours.

The duck arrived last Wednesday and has been resident since. It’s hard to know if he will stay put without a female, but the next few weeks will tell a lot.

The mandarin, widely regarded as the world’s most beautiful duck, is a native of China and Japan.