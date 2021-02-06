BIG READ: The tragic deaths of two young Tipperary brothers by British Forces in 1920

In 1916 James Looby was Captain of the D Company, 2nd Battalion of the 3rd Tipperary Brigade.

James and his fellow volunteers stood guard over Ballyowen House which was headquarters for the local IRA and the home of Pierce McCan.

The expectation being to take active participation in the 1916 Rising.

New orders calling off the Rising were delivered in person to the McCan home by Brian O’Neill and The O’Rahilly (who was originally from Ballylongford in county Kerry).

During this time Pierce McCan was arrested and brought to Arbour Hill Prison and later transferred to jail in England where he died from severe illness due to the horrendous conditions of his imprisonment.

He was the son of the Mr F McCan, Ballyowen House and Estate where the Looby family worked.

The Looby Family were most active in the Dualla Company of the Irish volunteers, Sinn Féin and the Gaelic League. Laurence Looby Senior (a fluent Gaelic speaker) and his wife Mary Colville were patrons of the Gaelic League and Sinn Féin.

The family flew the tricolour from the chimney of their home in defiance of the RIC, Black and Tans and the Auxiliaries.

In early 1918, the Dualla Company reformed and drilling and training commenced. Some of the company at that time included Paul and Packie Mulchahy, Jack Ryan, John Walsh, Paddy Nolan, Paddy Hogan, James, Jack, Laurence, Paddy and Richard Looby, Pierce McCan and a large contingent of volunteers was also recruited.

Pierce McCan was a successful candidate in the 1918 election to Dáil Éireann standing for East Tipperary along with 73 other candidates in the 32 counties.

A great comrade of James Looby was William Delaney of Rosegreen, Cashel. He came from a family of eight, his father William was a Blacksmith and young William having learned the trade came to Dualla and opened a forge.

His brother Joseph Delaney was involved in the Rosegreen Company of the IRA. William was very popular in the Dualla and was a loyal friend to everybody in the community. His forge was a hive of activity in the area and a local poet penned the following words as a testament to his popularity:

“Last though not least the village smith, to him we must all bough, for he made our village here a second Knocknagow, He travelled a good bit in his time, knows how the world wags, Sometimes he smokes an nice chalk pipe and sometimes he smokes fags”.

After serious IRA activity in the mid and east Tipperary areas as well as in the vicinity of Cashel, reprisals were the order of the day.

On Christmas week 1920 a raiding party comprising of RIC, Black and Tans and Axillaries was sent from Cashel to Dualla. The orders were to burn out the Looby home.

Two volunteers were arrested, James Looby at Moloughney’s, his aunty Katie’s home and James Grant at Molumby’s house along with their good friend William Delaney. They were manacled together and imprisoned in the Cashel police barracks.

The following day they were transferred to the Tipperary Town military barracks for interrogation and were subjected to terrible abuse.

The following day on the return journey to Cashel the military convey stopped in Kilfeacle and James Looby and William Delaney were brutally murdered.

Right Reverend Monsignor Ryan, Dean of Cashel administered last rights to both men.

James Looby was 23-years-old and William Delaney was 29 years.

Laurence Looby (pictured below) brother of James, was adjutant of D company and was selling Sinn Féin newspapers outside Dualla church on Sunday morning and there he received the news of the death of his brother and William Delaney.

Being fearful of further reprisals against the Looby family the IRA command decided to move Laurence to a safe house, the Maher’s of the Boreen in Thurles.

On the way to Thurles Laurence and his comrade Paddy Nolan stopped in Flanagan’s house in Ballysheehan. The Flanagan’s were cousins of the Loobys.

The house was raided by military forces from Cashel. After abusive tactics and interrogation, Laurence was recognised as a brother of James Looby and was ordered outside.

The British commanding officer Linchfield gave the order and Laurence Looby was murdered in cold blood. He was 19-years-old.

The Tans had picked up two prisoners on the way to Flanagan’s house that evening. This tactic was used to prevent the IRA firing at them for fear of shooting their own men. Fr Blake, a curate in Dualla, came to give Laurence Looby the last rights.

A MOTHER’S DIARY

Extract from the Diary of Jane McCan (mother of Patriot McCan)

Saturday, December 18:

This morning after Mass in Dualla we learned that Jim Looby and Bill Delaney were shot while going from Tipperary to Cashel. Poor fellows were handcuffed so they did not try to escape but were shot dead.

Sunday, December 19:

We met Laurence Looby after Mass in Dualla, he had just received the news of the death of his brother James and his great friend William Delaney. Seven hours later he himself was dragged from a neighbour’s house and shot dead on the side of the road about 20 yards away.

Wednesday, December 22:

Shall I ever forget the terror of these times and the misery all round. No one happy but little children. Saw poor Mary Looby at the Mass. She and her husband made a very sad picture by the grave when the two coffins lay side by side. Thus two sons in the bloom of life having died such awful deaths.

On the night of December 22 at 10pm the remains of William Delaney and the Looby brothers arrived at the church in Cashel where William Delaney’s body remained overnight. However, the bodies of the Looby boys, at their parents’ request, were taken on from Cashel to Dualla church. As the funeral cortège was proceeding to their home parish a decade of the rosary was recited and wayside observers respectfully saluted the remains, a beautiful demonstration of patriotism and public mourning.

The procession made its way on the three mile journey to the chapel in the moonlight with the laments and prayers of the loyal Irish citizens audible in the stillness of the night.

High Mass was celebrated in Cashel for William Delaney and in Dualla for the Looby brothers. Both were attended by large crowds, and all religious services were performed by Reverend Dean Ryan, Reverend J Duggan and Reverend W Blake.

Draped in the tricolour the remains of the two Looby brothers were interred at 1pm on December 23 in Dualla church graveyard.

A day of mourning took place in Cashel and surrounding villages to demonstrate the profound grief of the community.

Because of military intervention the local IRA Battalion came to the Dualla cemetery in the middle of the night (approximately 3am) to give the final military solute to their fallen comrades. Ireland’s freedom was gained through the sacrifice and suffering of many brave men and women. James Looby, Laurence Looby, Pierce McCan, Commandant Patrick Hogan and their great friend William Delaney are numbered among these heroes.

We are privileged to be guardians of their memory.

We conclude with a fitting tribute from local poet John Hassett.



Horray for Boherlahan and Dualla

Long famous in story and song

The deeds of whose hurlers and patriots

Will live in our memory for long.

IN APPRECIATION

With grateful appreciation for contributions to:

Mary Francis Darmody

Tipperary Star 1920

National Archives

Capuchin Annual

Mr Pierce McCan, Dualla, grandnephew of Pierce McCan

Biddy Moloughney, Rosegreen

Larry Looby, The Ragg, Drom Inch, my dear friend and cousin recently deceased.