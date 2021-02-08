An Post staff in Tipperary join the dance craze that's sweeping the world

An Post staff in Clonmel have taken on the Jerusalem challenge, the dance craze that’s sweeping the world.

The dance challenge began in February 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The craze began when a group of six friends in Angola – four men and two women - made a video of themselves dancing to foot-tapping numbers.

See the video of the An Post staff strutting their stuff here -

https://www.facebook.com/sinead.doyle.773/videos/10224849140645840