LATEST: Met Éireann issues advance notice of sleet and snow

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory for very cold weather for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Official Weather Warnings are expected to be issued tomorrow.

Met Eireann's Weather Advisory said: "Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be very cold with temperatures in low single figures by day and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night.

"Showers of sleet or snow at times in eastern counties from Sunday evening onwards.

"Hazardous conditions on roads and paths."

The advice is valid from 6am on Sunday to 6pm on Wednesday.

Irish Weather Online experts are predicting east to northeast winds of 60 to 80 km/hr on Sunday which will make conditions feel more like -3 degrees C in the day time instead of the forecast 2 to 4 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be cold and windy with localized heavy snow streamers from the Irish Sea.

Overnight temperatures cold range from -5 to -2 and daytime readings of about -1 to +3 C.

The experts are predicting snowfall potential of "probably around 5-10 cm each day".

On Wednesday a weather pattern from the Atlantic could lead to more snow.

Members of Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team attended an online briefing with Met Éireann this morning to receive information on the weather forecast for next week.

Based on the information received at that briefing, Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team then met to review key issues and manage our preparedness.

A Council spokesperson said: "While the weather forecast will develop over the coming days, it is likely that Kildare will experience some sleet/snow falls on Monday and Tuesday of next week with the possibility of further heavy snow falls on Wednesday into Thursday.

"Met Éireann will continue to update the public though their normal forecasts.

"Kildare County Council’s Winter Maintenance Plan has been in operation since October, ensuring that all the principal roads in the county are kept open and safe to travel on.

"We will continue to operate this Plan during the predicted cold weather event next week, adding additional salting runs or ploughing snow accumulations where necessary.

"While Government advice continues to be that we should stay at home during the current level 5 restrictions, anyone that is planning to make an essential journey, beyond their 5km travel limit, on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday of next week

should consider postponing this journey, where possible.

"The Kildare County Council Community Call helpline remains in place from 8.00am to 8.00 pm daily for those needing practical support such as delivery of food or medication or just someone to talk to or keep in touch with. Contact 1800 300 174 or

covidsupport@kildarecoco.ie

"Another briefing with Met Éireann will take place on Monday, 8 th February. The Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to monitor the weather information and prepare accordingly."



