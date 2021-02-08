UPDATE: Latest on a Tipperary bus shelter 'which had been damaged for some time'
Good news
File photo
The bus shelter located on the roadside at Limerick Junction which had been damaged for some time is now back to full use and a word of thanks here goes to Alan Kelly TD for his help in ensuring the repairs took place.
With Limerick Junction along with both estates and all approach roads to Monard village always kept litter free a word of thanks also to the various residents who combine to make it all possible.
