Concerns have been raised about the status of a piggery near a children's playground

Concerns have been raised about the status of the piggery on the Killaghy Road beside the children’s playground in Mulinahone which after a significant period of abandonment has recently resumed operations.

During the past week a site notice has been erected at the gates to the piggery stating the intention of the owner to apply for planning permission to demolish the old piggery and to construct a new piggery and slurry storage facilities at the site.

"Serious concerns" are being raised about the prospect of this new sizeable intensive pig rearing facility being developed so close to the village and the impact it will have on the local community.

A number of concerned residents and groups have formed a Piggery Action Group to assess the impact this new proposed piggery will have on the community.

Expert opinion is being sought as to the health risks of having this intensive pig rearing facility so close to the children’s playground.