HSE provides “once off” meals grant to Carrick-on-Suir Day Care 

The HSE has allocated a “once-off grant of €10,000 to Carrick Day Care Centre to support it as it “transitions” to finding an alternative way of providing main meals to its clients in the wake of St Brigid’s closure.

Minister Mary Butler announced the funding for the Centre, which is located adjacent to St Brigid’s Hospital, which supplied meals for the centre’s clients.

Barbara Murphy, Head of Service for Older People at HSE South East Community Healthcare informed her the HSE held discussions with the Day Care Centre with various options explored.

“To support the Centre in a transition to an alternative means of providing a main meal and make the necessary adjustments to its service provision, the HSE has allocated a once-off grant of €10,000 to the Day Care Centre, which it has accepted,” Ms Murphy said.