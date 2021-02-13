COLUMN: Nurturing our wellbeing during the pandemic - this too shall pass

We are all facing the shared experience of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and trying to cope on a daily basis with our new and adapted lifestyles.

With stress, change and worry comes sleep difficulties: insomnia, broken sleep and poor quality sleep – which have all been recently termed as “Coronasomnia”.

There are very few of us who haven’t experienced sleep difficulties in some shape or form recently with Covid restrictions closing our world inwards as facts, figures and statistics constantly ring in our ears.

Others will identify with the the term “tired but wired” at this time - experiencing general Covid exhaustion but not quite being able to switch off or “unwire” before bed.

Occupational therapists have always had great insight into mental health and the impact that environmental challenges can have on individuals’ daily life.

We recognise that since this pandemic has hit, many of us have lost our usual routines, occupations and activities that have helped us maintain good mental and physical health.

Increased stress, worry and anxiety caused by this loss has without a doubt impacted on our sleep and or sleep patterns.

Occupational therapists are interested in the occupation of sleep as it has a multitude of benefits for our mind and body which most of us underestimate greatly.



Some benefits of sleep:

Improves concentration and productivity - this includes cognition, memory and ability to recall and retain information. If you are currently working from home or home-schooling you will know how important these functions are at this time.

Improves immune function - over the last year our immune system and the defences needed to fight the corona virus have gained lots of attention and interest. Our immune systems allowing for balanced and effective immune function.

Improves mental wellbeing - getting a good nights sleep can benefit our emotional wellness, mood, thinking and thought processing.

Nobody can identify with this better than somebody who is experiencing sleep issues. It’s definitely no myth when we say that a good nights sleep can help us “think straight”.

In spite of the daunting challenges that we are facing at present, there are some practical and natural steps that we can take everyday to promote better sleep and improve the quality of sleep we get every night.

1. Set yourself a schedule:

Establishing a routine can facilitate a sense of normality in these uncertain times. Now might be a very good time to consider a sleep schedule

Wake up time: set your alarm and get up at the same time everyday. (Even if you have had a bad nights sleep – still try to get up at that set time).

Relaxation time: this is a very important time to relax, unwind and prepare for bedtime. Use this time to engage in relaxing activities which may be light reading, listening to relaxing music or having a bath.

2. Reserve your bedroom for sleep :

Sleep experts have always emphasised the importance of creating an association in your mind between the bedroom and sleep.

It’s vital during the pandemic that we do not use our bedrooms for other activities such as home schooling or as office space.

Our bedroom environments need to be fresh, comfortable and inviting spaces where our minds relax and unwind once entering.

3. “See the light”

Natural daylight is crucial and plays a huge role in helping our bodies regulate sleep in healthy ways. Light based cues have really positive effects on our circadian rhythm – “our internal clocks”.

By getting fresh air everyday we can also get the added benefit of natural light outdoors.

We can also take practical steps in our home everyday to increase natural light by opening windows and blinds.

Try to avoid screen time before bed as the blue light found in electronic devices such as mobiles, tablets and laptops can interfere with the body’s natural sleep promoting processes.

4. Healthy Lifestyle

Trying to follow a healthy lifestyle can have huge benefits on your mind, body but also on your ability to sleep.

Now might be a really good time to consider your lifestyle and how it may be impacting on your sleep- caffeine, nicotine, alcohol and sugary foods can all disrupt the quality and quantity of our sleep.

Exercise is a brilliant way to produce “feel good hormones” in our body but we must be mindful not to exercise late in the evening as it can overstimulate our mind and body before bed.

And relax…

Our days are now filled with extra pressures directly resulting from Covid – home schooling lessons, work meetings being held at the kitchen table, mundane routines, financial worries and the list could go on...

Now is a great time to master the skill of relaxation before bed – this includes processing your thoughts and feelings after your busy day. Perhaps writing them down or talking to somebody may help to “let them go”.

If you are worried about tomorrow’s tasks write a “to do list” before bed as this can help to off-load any worries. This strategy almost gives permission to our brain to switch off, tomorrow is another day and remember: “This Too Shall Pass”.

Martina Brophy is a Senior Occupational Therapist working in the Mental Health Services and has a passion for Occupational Therapy in acute psychiatry.

Martina graduated from Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh with PG/DIP MSC in Occupational Therapy and also holds a Batchelor Degree of Social Science from University College Cork