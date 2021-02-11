PICTURES: Lovely! Mobile horsebox coffee unit Buckabrew sets up in Cahir

It seems the lockdowns have made takeaway coffee very popular so when the mobile horsebox coffee unit Buckabrew arrived in Cahir last weekend it was met with great enthusiasm.

Local man and Tipperary senior footballer Liam Casey and his partner of 10 years Alana Bourke, also from Cahir, began the new enterprise bright and early last Saturday morning at the Cahir GAA club grounds.

People began to queue right away (all masked and socially distanced) so the couple had a very busy first day and Sunday was the same!

Liam said he and Alana enjoyed many takeaway coffees while working in Dublin and being an avid coffee fan, the idea of a mobile coffee unit had been in Liam’s mind since 2016. Liam said it was Alana who finally pushed him to go for it after hearing him talk about it for so long!

So the 1975 Rice horse trailer was sourced and the couple renovated it in Dublin during the last lockdown.

Liam says it was hard work but good fun and they even documented their progress on Facebook! And what a transformation! It’s beautifully restored and a perfect mobile coffee unit.

The support last weekend from everyone was amazing and the feedback was great too. They want to thank everyone for the support and well wishes and look forward to meeting more coffee lovers on their new venture.

Liam said he would also like to thank all those who helped with the renovations, especially his brother-in-law Joe Donohoe who was the main man behind it all and he was incredible.

Also thanks go to both their own parents Betty and Liam Casey and David and Siobhan Bourke who put in a tremendous amount of work when the horsebox came home and Cahir GAA members Micheál Fahey, Larry Queeney and Eddie Lonergan who along with the committee as a whole have been super supportive.

The Buckabrew mobile coffee unit sells delicious coffee called ‘Piacere, a blend made by the MeanBean Coffee Company, hot drinks and baked goods from SOS Cookies and Sweet Treats by Meadbh on Saturdays from 9am to 2pm and Sundays from 10am to 2pm at Cahir GAA Club Grounds.

Check it out! And please remember to wear your mask and socially distance too. Good luck to Liam and Alana at Buckabrew.