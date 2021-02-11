Planning application for upgrade works including a new children’s play area at Tipp club

Larkspur Park Sports Club has lodged a planning application for upgrade works including a new children’s play area at Lower Green, Cashel.

The applications seeks to complete one ITF Championship Grade Tennis Court previously granted planning permission and to construct a proprietary fixed cover structure/membrane system with removable sides (for summer play) to permanently cover one existing tennis court and one proposed tennis court (to be completed) for indoor play including internal lighting only.

They also wish to construct a mini play area for children, connect existing indoor badminton courts/buildings to proposed covered courts, construct one ITF approved mini tennis court/padel tennis court, to include practise wall, with associated court sports lighting, walls and fencing and all associated site works.

A decision is due by the local authority on March 25.