EDITORIAL: Councillor's apology shows why 'go away with yourself woman' story mattered

Certain Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael councillors criticised The Nationalist’s front page last week which had the headline: “Go away with yourself woman”.

It was a story about a febrile debate between local representatives and a Municipal District’s decision surrounding a €5m road improvement scheme for Tipperary Town.

During the special meeting, Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Micheal Anglim at one stage told Cllr Annemarie Ryan to “go away with yourself woman”.

In a post on Facebook, he says “voting to give €5 million back unspent made me snap and speak wrongly”. But what’s curious is the vociferous criticism of the paper for publishing the remarks as the headline on the front page story.

One Fine Gael councillor even made an attempt at sarcasm in a bid to undermine the significance of The Nationalist’s front page.

If a local representative has to apologise on local radio and on social media for a remark he made at a Municipal District meeting, it’s a little rich for him and others to be critical of the paper which simply reported the statement and held the councillor to account for his remark.

Cllr Anglim has said he was “wrong” to tell Cllr Ryan to “go away with yourself woman”, which followed the defeat of a motion that he tabled in relation to the proposed €5 million N24/N74 Tipperary Town Road Improvement Scheme, and that he didn’t mean to “disrespect” anyone.

Cllr Anglim derided The Nationalist for putting the comments as the headline on the lead story, remarking that this newspaper thought his comments were “the most important news of the week” so we “put it on the front page”.

The special meeting and the debate surrounding the funding “was the most important news of the week”, that’s why it was on the front page.

And comments by Cllr Anglim, which he has since labelled himself as “wrong”, were one of the more interesting aspects of the debate and they were - among many other comments - ones that this paper felt needed to be highlighted.

Local media is obligated to report on what councillors say at meetings, and we will continue to do so faithfully, without fear or favour.