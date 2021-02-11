Take a look back! Allegations of local authority engineers holding down side jobs

Making the front page of The Nationalist 40 years ago was a story about council engineers who were holding down side jobs to the detriment of their council job, Cllr Sean Byrne alleged at a meeting of South Tipperary County Council.

Cllr Byrne made his claim during the discussion of a pipe waste disposal matter. Glasses of water bounced dangerously as he thumped the table and shouted his accusations.

“There are too many engineers with side jobs, and they aren’t paying enough attention to the job they are paid for,” he claimed.

The edition of February 7, 1981, also featured a story about a “Shrine of Peace” which all were welcome to visit and pray for peace in our country, which was this week installed in the Parish Church of Ballyclerihan, about six miles from Clonmel.

The Shrine, which consists of a relic of St Oliver Plunkett encased in a Celtic Cross and contained in a large glass and brass-fronted reliquary, was presented to the priests of the parish, and the people of the locality, by a 6th generation direct descendant of the Saint.

He is another Oliver Plunkett of Avila, 18 Proudstown Road, Navan, Meath.