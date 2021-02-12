PROPERTY: Three-bedroom detached bungalow on sale in Tipperary for €150,000
Any interest?
Bohercrowe, Tipperary Town, Tipperary Town
DNG are proud to present this three-bedroom detached bungalow in one of the most sought after locations on the Limerick road out of Tipperary Town (N24).
The property has been recently tastefully decorated to provide a walk in three bedroom house on a large site of 1.2 acres.
Full planning permission has been granted for a extension to contain living room, bathroom and extra bedroom.
Oozing huge potential the property is in walking distance of Tipperary Towns services and amenities.
