Tipperary libraries reach out to their members online

Tipperary Library Service has produced hundreds of online videos to help its members young and old continue to experience the joy of reading during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The current Level-5 restrictions mean the county’s libraries have been forced to close their doors but library staff are still busy serving their membership via the Internet.

County Librarian Damien Dullaghan told Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting that their staff are concentrating on promoting their online services and producing videos.

While members can’t currently borrow physical books, they can access the library service’s ebooks, e-audio books, online magazines and newspapers as well as languages courses.

Mr Dullaghan pointed out library staff have produced hundreds of videos for younger and older members.

He encouraged parents trying to home school their children at the moment to check out Tipperary Library Service’s story time, arts and crafts videos.

He said these videos are available on Tipperary Library Service’s Facebook and You Tube pages.

The County Librarian added that Tipperary Library Service has set up a new Instagram page and also has a Twitter account.

To find out more log onto www.tipperarylibraries.ie and its social media accounts.