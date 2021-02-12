BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí seize almost €20,000 in drugs and cash

Members of the Cahir District Detective/Drugs Branch carried out a search at Ballydrehid, Cahir on February 11.

Cannabis herb and cash to the value of €3,500 was seized.

Follow up enquiries and subsequent searches at Loughloher and Ardfinnan were conducted and a further amount of cannabis herb with an approximate value of €15,000 was located and seized.

Two males were arrested and interviewed at Cahir Garda Station.

Both males were subsequently charged for court in relation to the offence.