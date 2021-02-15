APPEAL: Volunteers needed in this Tipperary church to 'deep clean' each evening

Volunteers are needed each evening in Mullinahone as the church has to be deep cleaned and it usually takes between 10/15 minutes to do so.

Up to now, they have three volunteers who have given up their time, and it is very much appreciated.

However, to lighten the burden, it would be great if they had a few more volunteers.

The cleaning can take place any time from 5pm onwards.

If you can help, please contact Fr Danny on his mobile 086-240-2482.