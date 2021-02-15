Free 'little library' in car park corner a huge success in small Tipperary village

The free Little Library in Mullinahone has been a great success in the past few weeks and months while physical travel remains restricted.

Through books our mind can travel anywhere. With many users dropping and taking books, our books are refreshed on a regular basis.

It brings a lovely touch of brightness to the area, so well done again to all involved.

For anyone interested, the library is located in the corner of the Church car park adjacent to the Health Centre entrance.

Feel free to take a book.