PICTURE: Congratulations! Two new brave gardaí from Tipperary hit the frontlines

Congratulations to local lady Lauren Enright and her colleague and friend Cathal Boyle, from Ardfinnan who both completed their passing out ceremony on Friday January 19, 2021.

They joined the organisation together on May 25, 2020 and have now passed out together as full garda members.

Lauren and Cathal were just two out of 181 new gardaí that completed their passing out ceremony on that day in the Garda College in Templemore.

Lauren follows in the footsteps of her Granddad Pat Enright who is a retired Garda Sergeant.

Lauren's parents Rose and Liam, grandparents Phil and Pat and her extended family must be very proud.

Good luck to Lauren & Cathal in their careers in the force.