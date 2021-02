Vacant bungalow going under the hammer AGAIN in Tipp and this time for only €40,000

A vacant three-bedroom bungalow is going under the hammer again and this time it is only costing €40,000 down from an asking price of €55,000 at the previous auction.

The detached three-bedroom bungalow boasts a single storey beneath a pitched roof as well as off-street parking with gardens to the front and rear.

The property extends to approximately 90 sq.m (969 sq.ft) on a site area extending to approximately 0.2 hectares (0.5 acres).

