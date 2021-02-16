Tipperary community to take on Jerusalem dance challenge to 'lift hearts and spirits'

Having watched Cashel take on an inspiring Jerusalem dance challenge, Lagganstown and neighbours have decided to follow suit.

On Sunday, February 28, we are going to do our part to lift the hearts and spirits of our families, neighbours and friends.

Due to minimising numbers gathering together at the one time, we will carry out our “filming” at different locations (Ball Alley, School, Schoolhouse, Pump, Creamery, Cemetery, Ballycarron Bridge) at different times.

Cyril will personally be in touch with all this week to get numbers from you (men, women, boys, girls, cats & dogs all welcome) which will enable him to put a schedule together which you will then be advised of.

As always, your support is very much appreciated & between now and Sunday, February 28, get practising. While this will be a fun event, social distancing including wearing of face masks must be strictly adhered to. Any queries please do not hesitate to contact Cyril on (087) 257 8995.