Plans are afoot to create a 'covered outdoor area' at rear of Tipperary community hall

Plans are afoot to create a covered outdoor area at the rear of the Community Hall in Burncourt to facilitate events that are not suitable for indoors.

The hope is that with ongoing restrictions it may be possible to organise some events early summer. People will be asked to respond in a financial and voluntary way to see this project through.

The first stage of surface clearing is complete with the next stage being a cement flooring of the area.

After which it should be the case of putting the structure in place.