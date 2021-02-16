'Hard to believe,' community shocked at having to issue 'hang out the flags' appeal again

At the beginning of the pandemic last March, Burncourt Community Council put out a request that all put out floral door wreaths to enliven what we all thought was a short lived scenario.

It is difficult to believe that we are now likely to make the same request in March and April 2021.

Let’s start by Hanging Out the Flags for St Patrick’s Day, tricolours, club flags, old flags.

Let’s show that the community spirit is still alive and vibrant.