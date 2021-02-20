IMPORTANT: HSE gives update on development at St Patrick's Hospital in Cashel

The HSE says that plans for a new 60-bed unit at St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel are still part of their capital plan.

In correspondence to former councillor, Tom Wood, seen by The Nationalist, the HSE says a plan for the unit “remains in place”.

Mr Wood sought an update on the plans for the proposed new unit at the facility.

He asked if it had reached planning stage yet and that “according to HIQA it was to be a replacement for the 19th century buildings and be in place by the end of 2021”.

In a written response, the HSE said: “To ensure the safety of the older people living in St Patrick’s Cashel at the onset of the current Covid-19 public health emergency, in consultation with the independent regulatory body (HIQA) to maximise infection control measures, arrangements were made for residents and staff of St Patrick’s Cashel to move on an interim basis to accommodation and ancillary facilities established at nearby former Our Lady’s Hospital building in Cashel.

“This building has now been registered for three years by HIQA since June 2020.

“The proposed 60-bed unit planned for Cashel was at Stage 1 Design and Planning and that there was requirement for a cost-benefit analysis as per planning policy. It is understood that a plan for this unit remains in place, however, at this time, the HSE Estates Service priority is to ensure efforts are being directed to ensure the provision of primary care and child care services in the vacated area of St Patrick’s Hospital following their transfer from Our Lady’s Cashel. I can advise that this building remains on the HSE Capital Plan.”