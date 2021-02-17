Renewed Garda appeal for witnesses to dangerous driving incidents in Clonmel 

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public’s help in tracing the driver of a car involved in dangerous driving incidents in Clonmel last Thursday afternoon.

The black Volkswagen car damaged two other cars while overtaking a line of traffic on the Clonmel bypass between the Cashel and Fethard Road around 4pm on February 11.

The car drove down the Western Road and was involved in further dangerous driving incidents in the Toberaheena area.

Any witnesses should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.