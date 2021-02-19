Tipperary man who allegedly threatened to murder ex partner before special sitting of court

A man who allegedly threatened to murder his ex partner will be before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on February 22.

Ian Barnes of Wilderness Grove, Clonmel is charged with harassing his ex partner on dates between August 22 and September 15 inclusive last year under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that the complainant received texts and calls, which she deemed “somewhat threatening”, on a continuous basis over a number of weeks.

“There is an allegation that he said he would murder her,” Sgt O’Leary said.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Judge Terence Finn remanded the defendant on continuing bail until February 22.