LATEST: Gardaí in Tipperary are looking for public's assistance after theft of two dogs

Gardaí in Tipperary are looking for the public's assistance after the theft of two dogs in Clonmel.

Gardaí are looking for your assistance with the theft of the two dogs (pictured below) from the Old Bridge Area of Clonmel on Saturday night.

*Jerry - 10 year old springer spaniel (Brown and White)

*Ace- 6 month old cocker spaniel (Black).

The dogs were stolen from their secure kennels late Saturday night/early hours of Sunday morning in the Clonmel area.

Please contact Clonmel Garda Station if you have any info.