EDITORIAL: Extension of Level 5 lockdown easier in the court of public opinion

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout has begun in earnest, albeit at a slower pace than many had envisaged, with the over 85s now receiving their jabs.

Nevertheless, the sight this week of the more vulnerable members of society in Tipperary getting inoculated inspires hope that this nightmare might finally be coming to an end.

We are almost a full year into this pandemic and it is likely that generations of people have been affected irrevocably by what has transpired over the last twelve months.

We might never recover from what we’ve had to go through, the world has changed, changed utterly.

Food supply chains were put under pressure, livelihoods lost in an instant. The world suddenly felt very, very small and we all felt that shiver of vulnerability down our spines.

But the images on the front page, page nine and page eighteen of this week’s Nationalist show how communities across the Premier County are benefiting from the rollout and that is something to hold on to. That of our resilience, our determination to overcome adversity.

It drives it home that there is light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

While some might not receive any vaccine until 2022, looking after those most seriously affected by the virus is a good start.

It will lift people’s spirits and we need that now more than ever as we face into significant restrictions all the way until April at least...

It appears the Government is not willing to risk leaving a lockdown again to simply fly back into one two weeks later.

As a result, the powers that be will persist with Level 5.

Remember, in the court of public opinion, it is easier to extend this lockdown than reopen society and enter a fourth one before the summer.

They’ll never really admit it, but opening the gates for Christmas has cost them and us dearly. So, we cling on to the hope that summer will be bright and that the vaccine will begin to take affect shortly.

Hope is no longer on the horizon; it has arrived in the Premier County.