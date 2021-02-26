Take a look book! Councillors express shock and anger over state of historic building

The owner of Silversprings House, the former family home of Charles Bianconi, should be ashamed of the state of the house, according to local councillors.

That was the story making the front page of The Nationalist on February 19, 2005.

Speaking following a visit to the run-down house, members expressed their shock at the state of the house and called for immediate steps to be taken to preserve such an historic building.

The other main story on the front was about how Clonmel Borough Council’s largest political grouping had been rocked by the shock resignation of poll-topping councillor and former Mayor of Clonmel, Phil Prendergast, from the Workers and Unemployed Action.

Meanwhile, a decision was due to be made on an ambitious planning application for a new 139-bedroom hotel in Marlfield.