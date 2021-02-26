COLUMN: Groundhog Day falls on us in wave after wave during this third lockdown

I know it’s a cliché at this stage as we’re all saying it, but this lockdown is the hardest. Each morning is like it’s Groundhog Day as the days, weeks and months fall on us in wave after wave.

Everything now is marred with that feeling of déjà vu.

Even previously mundane events are starting to feel exciting. The Late Late Show for example, once something we’d miss without a thought, has become a staple of our week.

We look forward to it now like we used to look forward eating out at weekends or meeting up with friends for a few drinks. My wife and I are about one month of lockdown away from going to a drive-in bingo.

The evening times are taken up with a run on a treadmill (a machine we bought after the gyms closed and it became too cold and dangerous to walk on our grey country roads) followed by a shower.

Exercise and shower are followed by dinner and if we’re feeling particularly adventurous, a trip to the sitting room to watch a movie or a bit of TV.

The really wild evenings are when we light the stove.

That’s the early evenings and the night-time usually consists of falling asleep on the couch by 10pm with the little man on my chest.

The same goes for Friday evenings too.

We spend all week looking forward to the Late Late Show, and then all three of us are asleep before the first ad break. It’s nothing against Ryan Tubridy; it’s not him, it’s us.

A dreadful Six Nations campaign for Ireland has made matters just about tolerable, bearing in mind, I’ve also discovered a pub just a few villages over is doing takeaway pints with roast dinners at the weekends, so that has helped to improve the rugby situation.

It’s also amazing how quickly you’ll go through four pints of Guinness to stop them from going bad.

But there is something different going on during this third lockdown, it genuinely feels harder.

I think that’s because we all know the end is in sight. The vaccines are being rolled out, okay, at a snail’s pace, but we’ll get there.

Did you expect the HSE to be leading the world on vaccine roll out? No, but we’re inoculating, that’s the main thing. A few months ago I wrote in an editorial that the night is darkest just before the dawn and I think that’s what’s going on in Ireland, and the world, right now.

Normality has never felt so far away because we’re so close to it. A lot of people are talking online about what’s the first thing you’ll do when lockdown restrictions lift, which pub will you go to, etc.

This return to normal is going to take some getting used to.

We got a takeaway from a local tapas restaurant recently, we got courses we’d normally polish off quite easily with a few Peroni and one or two cocktails.

But we barely made it to the end of the patatas bravas.

We were beaten.

The same with the four pints of Guinness, by the third pint I thought there was no end to the blackness.

We quit all these things cold turkey and we’re going to have to wean ourselves back on to them when the restrictions are lifted.

Take it slow, there’ll be plenty to go around. We’ll have to train ourselves again on how to eat, drink and socialise. It will all seem so foreign to us when we do get back to normal.

Right now, it’s hard to tell one bowl of porridge from another, one homemade coffee from the last one. We’re nearly there, even though these Groundhog Days are rolling over us and testing our resolve.

Well, what if there is no tomorrow?

There wasn’t one today.

Fear not; a new day is dawning.