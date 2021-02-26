'The thatcher's art is not a trade,' a profile of legendary thatcher Denis Coffey

Like many a breed of vanishing trade, the artisan known until comparatively recently to one and all in rural Ireland as “the thatcher”, has entered to all intents and purposes the nostalgic fabric of folk memory with the exception of Mr Denis Coffey (pictured above) of Cappawhite, or “Dinny” as he was affectionately known on his rounds.

Dinny’s personality was that of a warm, good-natured county Tipperary country man.

He began adult working life back in the mid-40s as a labourer in the employment of a woman called Mrs Hogan, proving himself quickly to be a man of dexterous versatility extending well beyond the realms of what was expected of his working status of “man about the farm”.

A golden opportunity was offered to the talented hands and quick-witted mind of Dinny one day in 1947, when his employer about to go off to town asked him to instruct the travelling thatcher who was due on the day, to affect the necessary repairs to the roof.

As the day wore on with no sign of the man coming, Dinny, emboldened by the sense of the thatcher’s absence and that of his employer, and feeling a degree of justifiable confidence in his own capabilities, proceeded to put two streaks of thatch, as required, to the roof.

Emboldened again by the fine job that he had done he felt it wouldn’t be stretching things too far to inform Mrs Hogan on her return that “the thatcher was here and put two streaks on the roof and said he would be back in a fortnight”.

Needless to say the venerable woman was delighted with the job and felt happy that “that thatcher” had been appropriately rewarded for his work by Dinny, her right-hand man in her absence.

Before the fortnight had expired, Dinny decided to tell Mrs Hogan what had happened, that “the thatcher” hadn’t in fact come and that he had decided to get on with the job himself in the thatcher’s absence.

In no way put out by this revelation, in fact quite the contrary, Mrs Hogan confided to Dinny, “we’ll call him off and let you carry on”, and that was how Dinny Coffey entered the profession of thatcher.

Taking the bull by the horns on the impetus of having got launched by such a golden, fortuitous opportunity, he started taking on thatching jobs around his own locality.

He had the added advantage of being “handy” at general building as well and soon won recognition locally as a very competent and skilled thatcher. What was it like at the beginning, and what did people make of his work, particularly the experienced old hands?

Dinny was characteristically fortright about this question - “some said I was no good, some said I was great”. His best words of encouragement however came from an old man who had been a thatcher in two centuries, “I met a lad of 84,” said Dinny and “he told me to ‘keep at it and you’ll be the greatest’, so I started in 1947 and 1948 in earnest”, Dinny said. The man who gave him those memorable words of advice was Thady Hogan from Knockane near Emly.

Dinny managed to keep working as a thatcher, augmenting his income with a bit of building work which he had no hesitation in admitting he was good at.

Possessing an unflappable personality, Dinny projected a warm, homely character and had a natural sense of humour, a person to whom it would have been easy listen to for hours on end.

Indeed one of the most important attributes of the travelling thatcher was to be able to tell a good story and so enhance his other function; that of disseminating news around the country of developments that had recently taken place in other parishes.

Asked about a memorable stance involving him in his occupation as a thatcher during three and a half decades, he recalled an evening in Cappawhite before the monthly Fair Day sometime in 1948.

He had gotten to the half-way stage of thatching a house for a woman in the village of Cappawhite and a ladder was lying across the roof, straddling the new thatch and the old.

The newly thatched part of the roof held up as he stood on the ladder but unfortunately the old thatch was unable for the strain with the consequence as Dinny put it that “the ladder fell down and me with it and I arrived out in the kitchen to her” (the woman of the house).

Shaken-up but sound as bell-metal - he survived to finish the job and had many good laughs about the incident in the eventful years which followed.

“The thatcher’s art is not a trade,” Dinny said emphatically, the handiest of men who have served their time at a trade may not have any ability to thatch because he contends “you have to be an artist to be a thatcher”.

There is certainly no doubting the artistry with which the work of Dinny Coffey was characterised , a fact clearly borne out by the many exhibits of his handiwork up and down the country.

The best known and most prestigious of Dinny’s assignments was the thatching of the Sixteenth Century Bothán Scoir in Cashel.

Wheaten straw, the traditional raw material of the thatcher, became hard to get for thatching because of the way it was cut by the big technological machine, the combine harvester. It was “too brussy” said Dinny, for thatching purposes. Instead, Dinny opted for the sea reed, which he procured from a supplier in the Shannon Estuary at “25 sheaves to the hundred”.

The scallops, staples made of wood, were cut from the reliable Sally tree. Dinny Coffey, a native of Cappawhite, was married to a Bansha woman and they had four daughters.

Dinny passed away on January 29, 1986 but the memory of “the thatcher” lives on.