Lucky! Tipperary customer pulled off an incredible Lotto coup with just 25 cent

A Tipperary customer pulled off an incredible Lotto coup on Tuesday evening last when a tiny flutter overcame massive odds to land a jaw-dropping amount of cash.

BoyleSports were left counting the cost after the anonymous customer placed a €0.25 accumulator via their online account for Tuesday night’s EuroMillions main draw, opting for four lucky numbers.

The punter needed all four of 9, 18, 39 and 45 to be drawn in any order to land the win against mammoth odds of 33,000/1.

When they all rolled out of the machine, the celebrations started as the fortunate punter had defied the odds to land a windfall totalling €8,250.25

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our Tipperary customer who transformed €0.25 into €8,250 profit after their four numbers were pulled from the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday night. They proved that big wins don’t require big stakes and we wish them the best of luck with their winnings”.