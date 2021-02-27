COLUMN: You are perfect the way you are. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise...

Human beings are complex. We live in a modern world that demands perfection in our daily lives from what we eat, to what/where we work, to what we wear, to how we look and so on. However, it is changing and people are starting to wake up.

We are finally coming around to the reality that we are perfect just as we are and we do not need outside approval from others or validation to accept who we are, fully.

To fully embrace ourselves in true awareness and presence of mind. As I write, I wonder, will the human being now try and perfect this very essence also? Will we get ahead ourselves and critique our imperfect perfection?

What does it mean to embrace yourself in full awareness? Well, that is completely unique to your being. There is no such thing as a particular or certain or perfect “way’” or no specific path that one should take in order to embrace themselves fully. Your path is your path.

Your journey is your journey.

What does it mean to love yourself in full awareness? Again, this is completely individual to each person.

See, we all go on a different path in life. No one journey, although we may have similar or relatable experiences, is the same.

That is the beauty of your life. It is a blank canvas for you to write on, splurge on and fully express yourself – to create the piece of art that is your life.

Like all art, each individual will experience it, express it and view it differently. When someone else looks at your perfect canvas, they may not like what they see.

They may find imperfections. They may critique it, the same as they do to a piece of art or music.

Take that one song that you love. To you, it is the best thing since sliced bread! But to others, they cannot bear the sound of it.

The same goes for human beings.

What is one man’s food is another man’s poison. To directly explain that saying in my terms – what works for one person, may not work for another person or where one person sees beauty, the other sees ugliness and imperfection.

If you take anything from this article, I want you to know, right now, that you cannot let anyone steal the art that is your life. Your life is a work of art and it is yours to own.

It is yours to show off when you want, to show certain sides of your personality when you want or to show your vulnerability when you please. It is for you, to decide, when to show your physical beauty to the world, in all its glory.

Equally, it is also for you to decide when you want to paint on your canvas – to take action in your life and implement the changes you see or plans you would like to implement.

What happened to your painting along the way? See, we were all born with a blank canvas in life. When you were a baby, your canvas was painted for you.

Your parents thought you what goes where, where to paint and where not to paint. You were sent to school and the teachers told you how to craft your painting and maybe thought you different techniques that may have been confusing.

You made friends and everyone painted on each others’ canvas, with no boundaries as such and no walls between you. That was the innocence of childhood.

Your canvas may have even been damaged along the way. Pieces may have been broken by others around you in your life or maybe even people you never invited into your life and you were left powerless.

But you endured the storm, and your canvas remains strong. Although, maybe a little withered like the sail of an old ship, it still stands and you have endured.

Look, we all have a story. I am not here to delve into your past nor do I want to explore all of the things that went wrong in your life and neither do you.

Either you are sick of that old record that is still playing in the background, telling you the same old story that is holding you back or you have already discovered that that old record is not working and you have fired it in the bin, where it belongs.

See, we can keep playing that record and it can become a comfortable place to live from but today we are going to start rebuilding your canvas!

Today, if you haven’t thrown that record away, we are going to do so. Today, we are going to re-build your canvas. I am not asking you to build a whole new canvas or to discard your past, however I am asking that we make a few changes to your canvas, spruce it up a little, throw some lights on it and bring it back to the source of where it came from which is ultimate beauty.

Yes, your experiences have been tough along the way and there is, of course, beauty in the imperfections however we can start piecing your canvas back together.

The canvas that weathered that storm. The canvas that endured all of that pain. It is time to preserve that canvas, give it the tender loving care that it deserves and rebuild it to move on again.

A restoration! I invite you today to start restoring your canvas.

We will start by rebuilding the canvas that you already have. We are not looking to reinvent your wheel.

You are enough as you are today. As you read these words, you hear yourself say, “I am enough”. Come on, take that moment.

Say it to yourself. I am resilient. I am a warrior. I am strength. I am love. I don’t care how hard life has been for you because you are still here. You are still reading the words on this page which means you have endured life so well done on getting here.

See, you are what I call the ultimate being. You have and are creating a life that is so unique and special and perfect.

You are perfect the way you are. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

