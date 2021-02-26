Martina Brophy: Healthy ways to cope during these extraordinary times

It was Leo Varadkar that first introduced us to the term of “cocooning” almost a year ago now.

We never imagined that the term would be continued to be used in guidelines, media reports and reach every household in the land.

The loneliness and isolation associated with it leave us feeling disconnected from everything we once knew - “the normal”.

Current restrictions see the over 70s population and those medically vulnerable being advised to stay at home and isolate.

Cocooning has been a “big ask” and the strains and pressures relating to it are understandably starting to become evident.

It seems unimaginable - grandparents deprived of their grandchildren’s kisses, the sick and vulnerable deprived of contact, touch, comfort or a helping hand when needed.

We suddenly realise that all the “little things” which we once had taken for granted are actually the “big things” - the cup of coffee with your neighbour on a Tuesday morning, collecting the grandchildren from school and arranging their freshly painted art work on the fridge, being able to celebrate, to laugh together, to mourn and cry - all of which have been taken away so cruelly!

Social connection is a fundamental part of wellbeing and renewal for most people.

The ongoing social restrictions from the pandemic continue to disrupt many of our well-established social routines which is of concern to occupational therapists.

Thus causing us tension, stress, anxiety and mental health issues.

They say that “every cloud has a silver lining” and maybe some positives can be taken from this pandemic - if we search deep enough within.

This could possibly be a time to re-visit and reconnect with previous hobbies or interests, family or friends who have a positive impact on our wellbeing or meaningful activities which stimulate the mind.

Healthy ways to cope during these extraordinary times:

Plan your day - This is a simple but very effective strategy that can help to build a satisfying routine. Due to Covid fatigue it can be easy to think “every day is the same”.

However it doesn’t have to be this way; try something different in your routine - new food, music, a different route for your walk…

Plan achievable and enjoyable tasks each day - possibly things that you have been “putting on the long finger”.

Self-care - Now might be a good opportunity to spend more time taking care of your body. Exercise has huge benefits for the mind and body by producing “feel good” hormones and helping to promote a good quality of sleep. Healthy eating can make us feel good mentally and physically - why not try a new recipe and create a new dish. Take pictures of your new creations and share - you might inspire others.

Media coverage - While it’s really good to stay informed about the pandemic some of the information and statistics can be worrying and upsetting. It seems like everywhere we turn we are exposed to press conferences, articles, podcasts and memes all with one topic - Covid. Try to limit your exposure to media reports possibly only watching or listening to the news once a day and always use a trusted and reliable source.

Connection - During times of social distancing, it is especially important to stay connected with family, friends and neighbours – phone calls, video chats and letters can help to reduce loneliness. If you need support with technology, ask a family member or friend to write down instructions so you can practise daily and gradually learn how to use a new device such as a mobile, tablet or laptop. If technology seems overwhelming at the moment then write a letter or make a phone call. Staying positive - This may seem easier said than done at the moment however using a Gratitude Journal is a great way to keep track of the good things in life, the important things and the things that you are grateful for.

By writing down the things you are grateful for it can help to reinforce positivity thus boosting our mental health and reducing stress levels.

Thankfully the vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, an end in sight and a glimmer of hope which we are in need of now more than ever.

We look forward to the longer evenings, more light during the day and the rollout of our vaccines which will ultimately help to reunite and reconnect us.

Martina Brophy is a Senior Occupational Therapist working in the Mental Health Services and has a passion for Occupational Therapy in acute psychiatry.

Martina graduated from Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh with PG/DIP MSC in Occupational Therapy and also holds a Batchelor Degree of Social Science from University College Cork.