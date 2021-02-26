Tipperary’s Favourite Building can be revealed at last...drum roll, please!

Hundreds of you nominated buildings from right across the Premier County and thousands of you voted on the longlist of nominations in our online poll.

Now, our panel of experts have picked their favourite building from the top five most popular in the tipperarylive.ie poll held in recent weeks.

The shortlist was made up of the Rock of Cashel, Ormond Castle, Bianconi Church, Inch House and Cahir Castle.

And now, we can finally reveal that Tipperary’s Favourite Building is the:



Rock of Cashel



The decision was made last Friday by the tipperarylive.ie panel of experts which included: Kenneth Hennessey of Kenneth Hennessey Architects; Tadhg Delaney of Markaye Contracts Ltd; David O’Dwyer of Cooldine Construction; Donal Ryan of DH Ryan Architects; Richard Foley of Richard Foley Planning Consultancy Ltd.

A close second during the experts’ debate was was Cahir Castle. However, the word “iconic” was used a lot to describe the Rock.

Such an impressive building that is known throughout the world and we are very lucky to have it located in Tipperary, the experts added.

It’s huge, it’s complex, it’s iconic, there is nothing like it anywhere else in the world and it’s in Cashel at the heart of Tipperary.

The Rock of Cashel (Carraig Phádraig), more formally St Patrick’s Rock, it is also known as Cashel of the Kings.

Set on a dramatic outcrop of limestone in the Golden Vale, the Rock of Cashel, iconic in its historic significance, possesses the most impressive cluster of medieval buildings in Ireland.

Among the monuments to be found there is a round tower, a high cross, a Romanesque chapel, a Gothic cathedral, an abbey, the Hall of the Vicars Choral and a fifteenth-century Tower House.

Originally the seat of the kings of Munster, according to legend St Patrick himself came here to convert King Aenghus to Christianity.

Brian Boru was crowned High King at Cashel in 978 and made it his capital.

In 1101 the site was granted to the church and Cashel swiftly rose to prominence as one of the most significant centres of ecclesiastical power in the country.

The surviving buildings are remarkable. Cormac’s Chapel, for example, contains the only surviving Romanesque frescoes in Ireland.

The Rock of Cashel is one of Ireland’s most spectacular and – deservedly – most visited tourist attractions.

The Nationalist and the Tipperary Star would like to thank all those who nominated and voted on Tipperary’s Favourite Building and in particular, we would like to thank our sponsors for contributing so much to this exciting discussion.