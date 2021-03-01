Newcastle Community Council half way towards funding for extension to hall

The Newcastle Community Council are delighted with the positive response to their fundraising campaign to raise the necessary funds to carry out the extension works to the Community Hall.

We are over half way towards raising the match funding necessary.

All donations welcome, which will assist the committee in reaching their Goal.

A tentative start date for the work is to commence the end of June.