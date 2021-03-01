'A warm, jovial and friendly personality,' tributes paid to Tipp farmer after sad passing

It is with sincere regret that we record the unexpected passing of Mr Thomas (Tommy as he was known) Kelly, Knockperry, Newcastle which occurred at his residence on Friday, February 12 last.

A member of the farming community, he was well known over a wide area and most popular with all.

He had a warm, jovial and friendly personality and made friends at ease and was noted as a good and kind neighbour to all.

Reposing at his residence, remains were removed to Newcastle Church on Monday, February 15, where following Requiem Mass, burial took place in Mullough New Cemetery.

To his wife Angela, his sons Jimmy, Patsy and Oliver, daughters Marie and Katie. Son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members, we extend sincere sympathy to all.

May Tommy rest in peace.