One of the many bastions of the rural parish was always the local national school and here Sologhead wasn’t exempt from rural decline when Newtown National School closed its doors for the last time some three years ago.

Along with many other families having travelled the roads to that same school many years ago it certainly evoked memories of times spent there when the “for sale” sign caught my eye over the weekend which surely could spell the end of any hopes of it being a future place of learning.

Having received a complete refurbishment in recent years and with the present emphasis on relocation and working from home I believe this to be a very hurried decision to put it on the market and I would question the thinking and need for such a move in the first place.