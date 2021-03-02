Fundraising appeal for Community Text Alert Scheme in small Tipperary villages

Goatenbridge/Ballybacon Text Alert was launched in March, 2014 in partnership with An Garda Síochána.

People living in the community are still advised and welcome to join the service by simply filling out a consent form which will be available from any Community Alert Committee member along with a small donation of their choice towards the cost of the service.

Signs are erected in the locality indicating the service is in our community and live.

The 24-hour number to report suspicious activity to is 052 7445630, Cahir Garda Station!

Please take note of and save this number on your phone.

For further information or if you have any questions, please contact any committee member of Ballybacon Community Alert, Martin on 087 6497083 or direct message to the Goatenbridge/Ballybacon Facebook page.

Like all services, this scheme is delivered to the community at an ongoing cost to the Community Alert Committee.

Unfortunately due to Covid-19 restrictions we have been unable to fundraise in our usual way by means of our annual Church Gate Collection and annual Table Quiz each January.

So that we can continue to offer this valuable service to you, we will shortly be announcing a fundraising initiative to help towards the continuity of the service.

We fully appreciate the immense financial strain on all organisations locally and also on you, our community.

When the time comes, we would be delighted with any small contribution that you may be able to give so that alerts from the gardaí can continue to be issued and our community made more secure and alert.

Details will be announced shortly.