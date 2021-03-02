Tipperary community reaching out to people for financial assistance to help with project

Burncourt Community Council (BCC) is reaching out to the people of the community to provide financial assistance with a project currently being undertaken by the committee which is intended to be of benefit to all.

A major element of the work of BCC is the provision and upkeep of the Community Hall working on an ongoing basis with the community and the surrounding area, the school , clubs and organisations.

The hall has and will continue post pandemic to provide for card games, dancing classes, keep fit, chair yoga, flower club, Parent & Toddler group and others.

At various times of the year, Burncourt is the social hub with Festival events, Halloween party, Drama productions, Christmas Community Party and of course The Big Breakfast.

BCC also endeavours to support different charities by fundraising and to provide some comfort to those bereaved with the Funeral Tea.

A lending policy is also in place to assist with the loan of tables etc when required. The Community Hall is not just for now. It will be there as a place to be enjoyed by all the young families and those who have recently opted to make their homes in the area.

With the ongoing pandemic, all income to BCC has stopped ,yet utility bills have to be met . However BCC is looking forward to improving what is already a highly regarded facility.

Plans are in place to create a covered outdoor area at the rear of the Community Hall to cater for events that are unsuitable for indoors. There are many possible uses for this structure- outdoor concerts, drama productions, summertime entertainment ,children’s events and as an overflow space for times such as The Big Breakfast and Funeral Teas.

Other possible suggestions for use are most welcome. We need your support to see this project through. All donations, regardless of how small will be most appreciated.

Donations can be made by the following ways. Lodgement to Burncourt Community Council CLG Bank Account : IBAN: IE06 AIBK 9361 6210 3952 66 (BIC: AIBKIE2D)

Return your donation to: Maureen Creed Breeda Fitzgerald Margaret Fox Siobhan Hurley Willie Walsh Mags Carroll Shelly Caplice Shane Fox Seán Fitzgerald.