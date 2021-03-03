Minute of silence observed at council meeting in memory of former Tipperary councillor 

A minute of silence was observed at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting in memory of the late Dick Tobin, who was a Fianna Fáil councillor on the former South Tipperary County Council for nearly two decades.

Carrick-on-Suir MD chairman Cllr Kevin O’Meara proposed the minute of silence and a vote of sympathy to Mr Tobin’s family at the meeting that was held via Zoom last Thursday.

Mr Tobin from Glenbower, Carrick-on-Suir passed away on January 30 and his funeral Mass took place in Ballyneale Church.

Cllr O’Meara paid tribute to the former councillor and recalled how he served as a Fianna Fáil councillor for the Fethard Electoral Area on South Tipperary County Council between 1974 and 1991. Mr Tobin chaired South Tipperary County Council in 1986/1987.

Cllr O’Meara expressed sympathy to Mr Tobin’s grieving wife Anna, sons Richard and Michael John, daughter Stasia, grandchildren, brother Pete, sister Bethy, other relatives and friends.

Mr Tobin was predeceased by his daughter Mary.