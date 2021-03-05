APPEAL: Decorate your window for this year's St Patrick's Day in this Tipperary town

St Patrick’s Day is fast approaching and this will be the second year in a row that parades all around the country have been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

With this in mind the Tidy Towns group still really wants to see a bit of the usual St Patrick’s Day decoration, colour and cheer around town and they’re inviting all businesses open or closed with a shop window to take part and decorate their shop windows for our National Saint’s Day.

We will have some prizes for winners and runners-up. It’s hard to keep the spirits up but there is light at the end of the tunnel so maybe the decorated windows will brighten up the town.

We can look forward to seeing them when out walking and hopefully it will give us a bit of a lift. And the more colourful, the better!

The group will continue the monthly collection of drinks cans on this coming Saturday, March 6 between 10.30am and 11am in the Castle Car Park.

Anyone who can’t make the collection is asked to contact us for alternative arrangements. Drinks cans are the only cans that can be recycled but they must be clean of dirt.

As all sources of fundraising have dried up on us this year we are delighted to team up with ABP on this initiative to raise much needed funding to keep Cahir looking good for when we come out of this pandemic.