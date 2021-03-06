PICTURE: New GP joins Fethard's Northgate Medical Centre in Tipperary

Dr Linsey Mason has joined the practice at Northgate Medical Centre, Rocklow Road, Fethard.

Dr Mason, who is originally from Waterford and now living in New Inn, is joining Dr Carmel Condon and her dedicated team and will be a welcome addition to the Fethard area.

Dr Linsey Mason studied medicine in Trinity College, Dublin, and went on to complete two years’ surgical training and attend her surgical membership exams through the Royal College of Surgeons Dublin.

She now uses those skills to provide minor surgical procedures at the practice.

Following completion of surgical training, she worked in Emergency Medicine and Orthopaedics before completing her General Practice training in Ireland.

Dr Mason says this background training has been a great foundation for working as a GP and sports doctor. She is a doctor with the Irish Horse Racing Board and is very experienced in equestrian related injuries and pre-hospital trauma care.

The Northgate practice now offer jockey licence medicals required for the IHRB. Along with keeping up to date on modern medical treatments and best care for patients, she has a keen interest in women’s health.

She has completed a diploma in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, a diploma in early pregnancy ultrasound, specialist training in menopause care and is fully certified in insertion of coils and long-acting contraceptives.

Dr Mason says: “I am very fortunate to enter partnership in such a good practice with Dr Condon, and I look forward to meeting and caring for all our patients in Fethard and surrounding areas.”

“The past year with Covid-19 has been a challenge for all our patients and staff at the practice,” said Dr Condon.

“We would like to thank all our patients for their consideration and understanding through this time. We are now looking forward on starting the Covid-19 vaccinations for all our over 85 patients.” The Northgate Medical Centre is situated at Rocklow Road, Fethard.